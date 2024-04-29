Business Standard
Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana files nomination from Gandey assembly seat

File Image: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, files her nomination for Gandey assembly constituency bypoll, in Giridih district of Jharkhand

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jailed Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana on Monday filed her nomination as the JMM candidate from Gandey assembly seat in the state.
Bypoll to the seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state.
The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.
Kalpana, 48, was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and brother-in-law Basant Soren, among others, when she filed her papers.
Kalpana, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education from Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees from separate institutions in Bhubaneswar.
Her political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019 and that Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to the forces who put her husband behind the bars.
Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
