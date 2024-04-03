Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India aspires for development-oriented government: BJP chief Nadda

Nadda made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Highlighting the development works done by the BJP-led Centre, Nadda said 3.5 lakh villages have been connected by paved roads.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India today aspires for a corruption-free and development-oriented government, BJP National President JP Nadda said on Wednesday and claimed that the country has progressed at a fast pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadda made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Today, India's aspiration is that there should be a corruption-free government. There should be a development-oriented government. The country progressed at a fast pace under the leadership of Modi ji," Nadda said.
Through unimagined development, India should stand as a "developed country", he said.
The BJP leader also claimed the situation in villages has changed under Modi's leadership. There were 18,000 villages with no electricity, which became electrified after Modi became prime minister in 2014.
Highlighting the development works done by the BJP-led Centre, Nadda said 3.5 lakh villages have been connected by paved roads. Eighty crore people are being given free ration, resulting in lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line.
He said 55 crore people -- about 40 per cent of the population, including the poor, rickshaw-pullers, tea vendors, bus drivers, and cleaners -- have been given a yearly insurance facility of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat for serious illnesses.
In Rajasthan, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases during this month.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

Banks form special panel to address corruption cases, guard executives

BJP Prez Nadda leads protest against cash recovery at Cong MP's premises

BJP chief JP Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

BJP chief Nadda in Lucknow to participate in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress to join BJP

INDIA bloc's cracks widen, National Conference, PDP to go solo in Kashmir

Elections 2024: Farooq Abdullah to not contest polls, cites health reasons

Rahul Gandhi left Amethi, even Wayanad won't be easy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

23 politicians have got reprieve in corruption cases on joining BJP: Report

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon