JMM's Nazrul Islam apologises for making derogatory statement against PM

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam on Wednesday apologised for making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his remark was not intended to hurt anyone.

His apology came a day after the state BJP demanded Islam's arrest for the comment that the prime minister "would be buried 400-foot below" in the election, instead of winning 400 seats.







Today, the leader says, "I refute the statement. 'Bury 400 feet below' remark is being attributed to me. The statement is… #WATCH | Sahibganj, Jharkhand | In a viral video, JMM leader Nazrul Islam was purportedly being heard saying, "Will Bury PM Modi 400 Feet Beneath The Earth"Today, the leader says, "I refute the statement. 'Bury 400 feet below' remark is being attributed to me. The statement is… pic.twitter.com/Z8jWzafWFU April 16, 2024

During a political speech, I was speaking against the prime minister's claim of winning 400 seats. I intended to say that they (BJP-led NDA) would not get 400 seats and they will be out of power, Islam said in a video statement.

The JMM central committee member said, I am an educated person and a professor. I cannot speak such words against the prime minister. But if, for some reason, my words have accidentally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise.



He made the remarks against Modi at a public meeting in Sahibganj on Sunday.

The BJP's Sahibganj unit lodged a complaint with the police against Islam on Wednesday.

The JMM said that the party does not support such remarks by any leader.