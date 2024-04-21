BJP govt wants to kill my husband by denying him insulin: Sunita Kejriwal

"We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out," she said. (Photo: PTI)

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that it wants to kill him.

She asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win.

"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

She claimed that her husband was jailed for working for the people "Jan Seva" and no charges could be proved against him.

