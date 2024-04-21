Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP govt wants to kill my husband by denying him insulin: Sunita Kejriwal

She asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

"We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out," she said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that it wants to kill him.
She asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the "dictatorship" of the BJP and win.
"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.
She claimed that her husband was jailed for working for the people "Jan Seva" and no charges could be proved against him.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sunita Kejriwal AAP government Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon