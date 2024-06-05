Election Results LIVE: NDA, INDIA bloc to hold separate meeting with allies; all eyes on JD(U), TDP

The BJP and allies bagged 17 seats in the General Elections 2024 in Maharashtra, with the BJP's numbers falling by less than half compared to 2019, whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) secured 30 of the 48 seats.The saffron party secured nine seats, a significant fall from the 23 it bagged in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Maharashtra. Its ally Shiv Sena secured seven seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP managed a solitary seat, but his wife Sunetra Pawar was trounced in Baramati from Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar.

After it emerged that the BJP would not able to meet its target of securing 370 Lok Sabha seats by itself, the party’s leaders opened discussions with the leaders of its allies on government formation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to engage with Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while Amit Shah spoke to Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi.The Congress too will engage in discussions with JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu -- both erstwhile allies -- to explore options for government formation, senior leaders of the party stated in a presser.The NDA won a total of 292 seats, with the result on one seat still pending. The party suffered because of a tepid performance in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh as an energised INDIA bloc rose from the ashes with a tally of 233 seats. The Congress secured wins in 99 seats, a significant rise from 52 seats in the 2019 Lok sabha polls. Others, including regional parties and Independents, bagged a total of 17 seats.