Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold roadshow, rallies in Hyderabad

Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration, dedication and foundation stone laying of various projects, in Ahmedabad (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Modi's roadshow would be held from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta here this evening, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On March 16, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool.
Modi would attend a rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18, the release added.
The prime minister on March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.
Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders.
He also said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ahead of LS polls, PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad on Mar 15

People will bless BJP with 370 seats as it abrogated Article 370: HM Shah

BJP's two-day national council meeting with 11,500 delagates to begin today

Hindu Temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California's Hayward

BJP not interested in Ram Temple, wanted communalisation: Digvijay Singh

PM Modi has completed impossible-looking tasks like Article 370, OROP: Shah

Hiding monetary exchange between capital & politics unhealthy for democracy

No tie-up with BJP but 'like-minded parties' welcome: SAD chief Badal

In blow to TMC, Arjun Singh returns to BJP, shares PM Modi's image

Electoral bonds data: Cong flags discrepancy in entries, recipient files

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Telangana BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon