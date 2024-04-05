Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections: CPI(M) manifesto promises super-rich tax, nixing FRBM

CPI (M) said it stands for state governors to be chosen out of a panel of three eminent persons proposed by the chief minister, state funding of elections and banning corporate donations to parties

cpim poll manifesto for lok sabha

CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury along with Polit Bureau members releases Lok Sabha election manifesto on Thursday.

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In its manifesto released on Thursday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) advocated for the scrapping of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act and setting a minimum floor for social sector spending as a binding constraint in fiscal exercise for both the Centre and state governments. It has backed reversing the privatisation of the public sector, introducing a tax on the super rich, along with legislating a general wealth tax and an inheritance tax.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The party said it will scrap the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Citizenship Amendment Act, reduce duties on petroleum products, and ensure devolution of 50 per cent of the total collection of central taxes to the states, including share of surcharges and cesses levied by Centre.

The CPI (M) said it stands for state governors to be chosen out of a panel of three eminent persons proposed by the chief minister, state funding of elections and banning corporate donations to political parties, scrapping of the mandatory use of Aadhaar and biometrics for all social welfare schemes. It said regulatory authorities of the financial sector should mandatorily be accountable to Parliament and legislative oversight.

Also Read

LS polls 2024: CPI(M) manifesto promises 'super tax' on rich, scrap UAPA

It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Regional political parties get lion's share of electoral bond funds

Over 99% independent candidates lost deposits in LS polls since 1991

Oppn spread lies about CAA, it is my guarantee to provide citizenship: PM

What leading politicians invest in: Small, midcap and bluechip stocks

Election 2024: Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi?

People fed up with graft, inflation; want change in regime: Supriya Sule

Topics : CPI(M) Politics election manifesto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon