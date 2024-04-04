People fed up with graft, inflation; want change in regime: Supriya Sule

People want a change in the country as they are fed up with corruption, unemployment and inflation, claimed NCP (SP) leader and MP Supriya Sule on Thursday.

Sule, who has been fielded by her party from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district, accused the present government of being against women and farmers.

The three-term parliamentarian and daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar is pitted against her sister-in-law and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.





Baramati will go to polls in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

People want a change in the country as they are fed up with corruption, unemployment and inflation. As this government is against women and farmers, they want a change in the regime, Sule said on the sidelines of a protest organised by her party's city unit against the hike in power rates.

Asked about speculations that NCP leader Eknath Khadse might join the BJP, Sule said she could not say anything about it as she was busy addressing the drought situation in her region.

About media reports claiming that more than 30 per cent of the students at IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) are yet to be placed, she said it reflected rising unemployment in the country.

Earlier, Sule had highlighted a report on the campus recruitment scene at IITs and said, Disheartening to see the declining job placement rates at premier institutes like IIT-Bombay and BITS year after year, while they were known to provide attractive packages.

With about 36 per cent of students still without jobs, it raises concerns about the BJP government's neglect towards job creation, she alleged.

The Baramati MP further claimed, Many companies couldn't even accept salary packages pre-decided by the institute. These institutes envisioned by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru have been a source of national pride and career stability, however, they're falling behind now, must raise an alarm for all of us on the lack of government focus on developmental policy making.