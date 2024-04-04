Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha polls: 47 candidates file nomination for second phase in UP

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that till now 81 candidates have filed their nomination papers of which 47 filed on Wednesday

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign rally in support of Congress candidate Sasikanth Senthil, in Tiruvallur district, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Forty-seven candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, a senior election official said.
Voting in the second phase will be held in eight parliamentary constituencies -- Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura -- on April 26.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that till now 81 candidates have filed their nomination papers of which 47 filed on Wednesday.
Prominent among those who filed their nominations for the second phase of the elections in the state are Kunwar Danish Ali of the Congress from the Amroha Lok Sabha seat, Atul Garg of the BJP from Ghaziabad and Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the BJP from Gautam Buddh Nagar.
The CEO said that the last date for filing nominations for the eight Lok Sabha seats in the second phase is April 4.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 5 (Friday) and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is scheduled for 3 pm on April 8 (Monday).

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

