Lok Sabha polls: BJP to run mass connect programme between February 4-11

The BJP has named its rural outreach "Gaon Chalo", with party president J P Nadda launching a workshop for its members on Saturday

BJP

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will run a mass connect programme between February 4 and 11, with its 30 lakh members expected to reach out to seven lakh rural polling booths and all urban booths during the period.
The BJP has named its rural outreach "Gaon Chalo", with party president J P Nadda launching a workshop for its members on Saturday.
He told them to spread the message about the numerous successes of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the last man, sources said.
BJP members from its 37 organisational states attended the programme, with its leaders saying that similar training exercises will be held in its 988 organisational districts and 16,188 'mandals'.

Topics : BJP Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Elections

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

