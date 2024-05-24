Lok Sabha polls Phase 6: List of constituencies, key candidates. Details

First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district of Assam , Friday, April 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha Elections: Elections will be held on as many as 58 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of polls on May 25, including all seven constituencies of Delhi. Delhi and seven more states and Union territories will face intense battles in the coming election phase after which only another 57 constituencies will be left in the subsequent and the final phase of polls on June 1.

In the previous phase, 49 seats went to polls under the shadow of some incidents of violence in West Bengal and Bihar. Over 59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase, with the highest in West Bengal at over 73 per cent. While 695 candidates contested the fifth phase, a total of 889 candidates will battle it out in the sixth phase of the elections.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms, about 39 per cent of the candidates contesting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls are crorepatis with average assets of Rs 6.21 crore.

Notably, Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, which was earlier supposed to go to polls on May 7, was moved to the sixth phase by the Election Commission later.

Lok Sabha elections phase 6: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 29

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: May 6

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: May 9

Date of polls: May 25

Counting of votes: June 4

Which states and UTs will go to Lok Sabha elections in phase six?

1) Bihar: Eight out of 40 seats

2) Haryana: Ten out of ten constituencies

3) Jharkhand: Four out of 14 constituencies

4) Odisha: Six out of 21 seats

5) Uttar Pradesh: 14 out of 80 constituencies

6) West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats

7) Delhi: Seven out of seven constituencies

8) Jammu and Kashmir: One of the five seats

Key candidates and constituencies in Lok Sabha polls phase six:

1) Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) v Somnath Bharti (AAP): Bansuri, who is the daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, will fight the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat to retain it for the BJP. AAP has fielded senior leader Somnath Bharti from the seat. Incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who won the 2019 polls with over 280,000 vote margin, was denied a ticket by the saffron party this time. Both Swaraj and Bharti are lawyers by profession.

2) Manoj Tiwari (BJP) v Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): North Delhi Lok Sabha seat’s incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari will compete against Kumar to retain his seat. Kumar joined Congress in 2021. This will be his second attempt in the Lok Sabha polls after his 2019 bid, in which he lost to Union Minister and BJP's Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai under the CPI.

3) Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi will contest the elections from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to retain her parliamentary constituency for the second time. She won the seat in 2019 by a vote margin of 14,000 votes. Notably, the BJP has won this seat in all Lok Sabha elections since 1991, except in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

4) Azamgarh, UP: A fierce Lok Sabha poll battle is expected on the Azamgarh seat, where Dharmendra Yadav, the cousin of Samajwadi Party’s President Akhilesh Yadav, and Bhojpuri actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) will compete. Nirahua, will fight to retain his seat, which he won in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-election after Akhilesh Yadav resigned as an MP following his victory as an MLA from Mainpuri.

5) Mehbooba Mufti (PDP): Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls on May 25, witnessing a four-way battle between People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas of the Apni Party, which is backed by the BJP, and National Conference (NC) leader Mian Altaf, and Mohammad Saleem Parray of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

6) Tamluk, West Bengal: Former Calcutta High Court judge and a fierce critic of CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently joined the BJP, will contest the polls from Tamluk. In hopes to beat him, the TMC has fielded young party spokesperson and poet Debangshu Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya is known for penning the TMC’s 2022 election song - ‘Khela Hobe’.

7) Karnal, Haryana: Heavyweight candidate and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from the Karnal seat. Khattar will face Haryana Youth Congress President Divyanshu Budhiraja.

8) Gurgaon: BJP leader and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who hails from the royal Ahir family of the erstwhile state of Rewari, will fight to retain his constituency. The Congress has fielded film star Raj Babbar on this seat.

Who bagged Lok Sabha elections phase six constituencies in 2019?

1) Bihar

Valmiki Nagar (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Paschim Champaran (gen): BJP

Purvi Champaran (gen): BJP

Sheohar (gen): BJP

Vaishali (gen): Lok Janshakti Party

Gopalganj (SC): Janata Dal (United)

Siwan (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Maharajganj (gen): BJP

2) Haryana

Ambala (SC): BJP

Kurukshetra (gen): BJP

Sirsa (SC): BJP

Hisar (gen): BJP

Karnal (gen): BJP

Sonipat (gen): BJP

Rohtak (gen): BJP

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh (gen): BJP

Gurgaon (gen): BJP

Faridabad (gen): BJP

3) Jharkhand

Giridih (gen): All Jharkhand Students Union

Ranchi (gen): BJP

Dhanbad (gen): BJP

Jamshedpur (gen): BJP

4) Odisha

Sambalpur (gen): BJP

Keonjhar (ST): Biju Janata Dal

Dhenkanal (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Cuttack (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Puri (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar (gen): BJP

5) Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur (gen): BJP

Pratapgarh (gen): BJP

Phulpur (gen): BJP

Allahabad (gen): BJP

Ambedkar Nagar (GEN): Bahujan Samaj Party

Shrawasti (gen): Bahujan Samaj Party

Domariyaganj (gen): BJP

Basti (gen): BJP

Sant Kabir Nagar (gen): BJP

Lalganj (SC): Bahujan Samaj Party

Azamgarh (gen): Samajwadi Party

Jaunpur (gen): Bahujan Samaj Party

Machhlishahr (SC): BJP

Bhadohi (gen): BJP

6) West Bengal

Tamluk (gen): Trinamool Congress

Kanthi (gen): Trinamool Congress

Ghatal (gen): Trinamool Congress

Jhargram (ST): BJP

Medinipur (gen): BJP

Purulia (gen): BJP

Bankura (gen): BJP

Bishnupur (SC): BJP

7) Delhi

Chandni Chowk (gen): BJP

North East Delhi (gen): BJP

East Delhi (gen): BJP

New Delhi (gen): BJP

North West Delhi (SC): BJP

West Delhi (gen): BJP

South Delhi (gen): BJP

8) Jammu and Kashmir:

Anantnag-Rajouri: National Conference party

Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list

1) Andhra Pradesh: 80.38 per cent

2) Bihar: 57.33 per cent

3) Jharkhand: 66.8 per cent

4) Madhya Pradesh: 71.2 per cent

5) Maharashtra: 61.02 per cent

6) Odisha: 73.29 per cent

7) Telangana: 62.77 per cent

8) Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent

9) West Bengal: 81.76 per cent

10) Jammu and Kashmir: 44.97 per cent