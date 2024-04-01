Lok Sabha elections 2024: All things to know about phase six of polls

Lok Sabha elections: A little over two weeks from today, India will embark on a seven stage journey to elect the 18th Lok Sabha in the coming general elections. Rivals National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc are at loggerheads, targeting each other on a host of issues, with the latest being Katchatheevu island row.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stirred Tamil Nadu politics with the contentious matter, alleging the complicity of the Congress-DMK in “ceding” the island to Sri Lanka in 1974. Meanwhile, the Congress has charged the Narendra Modi government of “distorting” the history and suggested it reflect on the ongoing row with China.
When do Lok Sabha elections start in India?
According to the EC’s schedule, the elections will start on April 19. While a bulk of the constituencies will go to polls in the inaugural phase (102 seats), the least number of seats (49) will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 25. Business Standard has done a comprehensive phase-wise coverage:
In the sixth phase, seven states and Union territories will go to elections on May 25, including Delhi and Haryana. A total of 57 constituencies will witness the poll battle in the fifth stage, including all seven seats of the national capital. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
Which states and UTs will go to Lok Sabha elections in phase five?
1) Bihar: Eight out of 40 seats
2) Haryana: Ten out of ten constituencies
3) Jharkhand: Four out of 14 constituencies
4) Odisha: Six out of 21 seats
5) Uttar Pradesh: 14 out of 80 constituencies
6) West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats
7) Delhi: Seven out of seven constituencies
Who bagged Lok Sabha elections phase six constituencies in 2019?
1) Bihar
Valmiki Nagar (gen): Janata Dal (United)
Paschim Champaran (gen): BJP
Purvi Champaran (gen): BJP
Sheohar (gen): BJP
Vaishali (gen): Lok Janshakti Party
Gopalganj (SC): Janata Dal (United)
Siwan (gen): Janata Dal (United)
Maharajganj (gen): BJP
2) Haryana
Ambala (SC): BJP
Kurukshetra (gen): BJP
Sirsa (SC): BJP
Hisar (gen): BJP
Karnal (gen): BJP
Sonipat (gen): BJP
Rohtak (gen): BJP
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh (gen): BJP
Gurgaon (gen): BJP
Faridabad (gen): BJP
3) Jharkhand
Giridih (gen): All Jharkhand Students Union
Ranchi (gen): BJP
Dhanbad (gen): BJP
Jamshedpur (gen): BJP
4) Odisha
Sambalpur (gen): BJP
Keonjhar (ST): Biju Janata Dal
Dhenkanal (gen): Biju Janata Dal
Cuttack (gen): Biju Janata Dal
Puri (gen): Biju Janata Dal
Bhubaneswar (gen): BJP
5) Uttar Pradesh
Sultanpur (gen): BJP
Pratapgarh (gen): BJP
Phulpur (gen): BJP
Allahabad (gen): BJP
Ambedkar Nagar (GEN): Bahujan Samaj Party
Shrawasti (gen): Bahujan Samaj Party
Domariyaganj (gen): BJP
Basti (gen): BJP
Sant Kabir Nagar (gen): BJP
Lalganj (SC): Bahujan Samaj Party
Azamgarh (gen): Samajwadi Party
Jaunpur (gen): Bahujan Samaj Party
Machhlishahr (SC): BJP
Bhadohi (gen): BJP
6) West Bengal
Tamluk (gen): Trinamool Congress
Kanthi (gen): Trinamool Congress
Ghatal (gen): Trinamool Congress
Jhargram (ST): BJP
Medinipur (gen): BJP
Purulia (gen): BJP
Bankura (gen): BJP
Bishnupur (SC): BJP
7) Delhi
Chandni Chowk (gen): BJP
North East Delhi (gen): BJP
East Delhi (gen): BJP
New Delhi (gen): BJP
North West Delhi (SC): BJP
West Delhi (gen): BJP
South Delhi (gen): BJP
Source: Election Commission, PRS Legislative Research