LS polls 2024: Development is main issue for PM Modi, says UK CM Dhami

Dhami said the people of the country have seen the work done by the prime minister and he has no doubt that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar Singh

Lucknow: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with others during election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Lucknow, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asserted that development is the biggest issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this Lok Sabha election.
He dismissed the opposition's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing Hindu-Muslim politics during campaigning, saying that the prime minister was only telling the country the truth about the opposition parties after they raised issues like personal law and reservations for Muslims.
In an interview to PTI-Bhasha, Dhami said the people of the country have seen the work done by the prime minister and he has no doubt that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats.
Asked why the BJP was resorting to raising "Hindu-Muslim" issues if it is confident of winning on the basis of the work done by its government, Dhami said, Our main issue is development, but at the same time, it is the responsibility of the party to tell the truth to the people about the opposition parties.
"When the Congress manifesto was released and the statements of Congress leaders came... the statements from INDI alliance people came... then it became necessary to tell the country about it."

The chief minister said when the BJP's manifesto is released, it has a pledge to bring a Uniform Civil Code in the country, while the Congress' manifesto mentions personal law'.
"It does not seem like a Congress manifesto. It's clear that it has been brought for appeasement. Not going to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, abusing Sanatan, Lalu ji (RJD chief Lalu Prasad) speaking on reservation for Muslims, in Karnataka you have brought a particular community under OBC. This has been done before in the undivided Andhra. so it becomes necessary to tell this truth to the people of the country.
"And when the prime minister started doing it, these people think the development is not the issue," the chief minister said.
Dhami, who has been campaigning in various areas of Delhi for the last few days, claimed that BJP will win all seats in Uttarakhand as well as in the national capital.
"We are winning all five seats in Uttarakhand. I see that Delhi's heart is also with Modiji. Will win all seven seats here," he said

Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dami alleged that he has left the Congress far behind in corruption.
On the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, he said, "Even today he (Kejriwal) has done drama. Giving protection to criminals ... means you are involved in crime somewhere. A woman MP from your party has levelled allegations. To treat her like this... shows that your mentality is anti-women."

He said that the people of Delhi are watching all this and will give a befitting reply to Kejriwal in the elections.
The chief minister also spoke on the recent cases of forest fire in Uttarakhand and the alleged mismanagement in the Chardham Yatra.
He said that these developments were projected in a certain way by a section of the media, whereas the actual situation was something else.
Joshimath is sinking, it was also publicised in the same way. I have gone on the Yatra myself. I am reviewing continuously. The Yatra is going on systematically and smoothly. It is true that some pilgrims had come without registration, because of which there was trouble in the initial days, he said.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

