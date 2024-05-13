Business Standard
LS polls 2024: EC rescues 3 kidnapped TDP polling agents in Andhra Pradesh

TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency.

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been secured. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured.
According to a press release from the CEO's office, the TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency.
"TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju complained that TDP agents belonging to polling stations 188, 189 and 199 were kidnapped by YSRCP leaders while going to the polling stations," said Meena.
Consequently, the CEO noted that Chittoor district election officials and the Police department responded quickly, rescuing the kidnapped agents from Pileru and later enabled them to attend to their duties.
Further, Meena observed that a probe is underway to identify the kidnappers.
Simultaneous polls for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats are underway in Andhra Pradesh today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

