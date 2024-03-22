LS polls: BJD announces to go solo in Odisha polls after BJP breaks ties

With "people's support," Biju Janata Dal will win "more than three fourth seats" in Odisha, BJD General Secretary (Organization) Pranab Prakash Das said on the day when the BJP announced that it would go solo in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

"BJD will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies with the support of people of Odisha and win more than three fourth seats under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik," Das said in a post on 'X' on Friday.





With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the faith of people of Odisha, BJD has been serving the state and transforming it like never before in every sector.

The BJD MLA from Jajpur stated that the party will continue to make decisions keeping the people of Odisha at the forefront and their welfare in the true spirit of cooperative federalism and statesmanship required for nation-building.

On creating a new empowered Odisha, the BJD leader said, "#NewOdisha and #EmpoweredOdisha will be our goal and we are on track to achieve this under the leadership of our leader Shri Naveen Patnaik."

Earlier in the day, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal categorically stated that his party will be contesting in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state alone.



"To fulfil the hopes, wishes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, under the visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for a developed India and a developed Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all the 21 seats of the Lok Sabha and all the 147 seats of the Legislative Assembly alone," Samal said in a post on 'X'.

