LS polls: Dimple Yadav wins from Mainpuri seat by margin of 221,639 votes

While Dimple got 598,526 votes, Singh got 376,887 votes. BSP candidate Shiv Prasad Yadav got 66,814 votes

After Mulayam's death, Dimple had won the seat in 2022 by-election by a margin of 2.88 lakh votes, defeating BJP's Raghuraj Shakya.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav won from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 221,639 votes, defeating her nearest rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh.
While Dimple got 598,526 votes, Singh got 376,887 votes. BSP candidate Shiv Prasad Yadav got 66,814 votes.
In 2019 general elections, the seat was won by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav by margin of 94,389 votes.
After Mulayam's death, Dimple had won the seat in 2022 by-election by a margin of 2.88 lakh votes, defeating BJP's Raghuraj Shakya.
 
The seat has been with the Samajwadi Party since 1996 and its journey of victories is marked by a series of electoral wins.
Mulayam secured a win in 1996, followed by Balram Singh Yadav's victories in 1998 and 1999.
Mulayam triumphed again in 2004, with Dharmendra Yadav winning a by-election the same year.
Mulayam continued his winning streak in 2009 and 2014, and Tej Pratap securing victory in the 2014 by-election.
 
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

