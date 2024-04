Around three of every four overseas Indians, who have registered to vote, are from Kerala.

A state-wise analysis of data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows that 74.9 per cent of non-resident Indians (NRIs), who registered to vote, are from the state.

Kerala is followed by Andhra Pradesh at 6.4 per cent, Maharashtra at 4.7 per cent as well as Tamil Nadu and Telangana at 2.9 per cent each.