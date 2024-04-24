Lok Sabha polls: Nitin Gadkari's faints at Maharashtra rally, blames heat

Yavatmal: Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari faints while addressing a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Pusad in Yavatmal district, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a Lok Sabha poll rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday. The MP from Nagpur felt dizzy and collapsed while delivering an election speech.



Gadkari, 66, was campaigning for BJP-Mahayuti candidate Rajashree Patil in the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal will vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, along with several other constituencies in Maharashtra.



BJP workers on stage administered water to the minister, who is under medical supervision. Gadkari later said he is fine and on his way to Varud for the next meeting.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Gadkari wrote, "I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes."

पुसद, महाराष्ट्र में रैली के दौरान गर्मी की वजह से असहज महसूस किया। लेकिन अब पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हूँ और अगली सभा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए वरूड के लिए निकल रहा हूँ। आपके स्नेह और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 24, 2024

Yavatmal, located in Vidarbha, and some other places in Maharashtra have been experiencing severe heat wave conditions.



Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat wave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts, and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29. Temperatures are expected to peak on April 27 and 28.





Reports of high temperatures have been prevalent since the polling for the Lok Sabha elections began on April 19. In response to the extreme weather conditions, the Election Commission of India announced the formation of a task force to review and mitigate the impact of the heat wave on the Lok Sabha elections, especially in the eastern region, where temperatures have been particularly high.



ALSO READ: EC forms task force to review heatwave impact before each phase of polling

Phase 2 voting of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on April 26.Maharashtra is scheduled to go to polls over the five phases.Polling for all 48 Lok Sabha seats will conclude on May 20.