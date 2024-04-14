Business Standard
LS polls: PM Modi holds massive road show in coastal city Mangaluru

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive road show in this coastal city of Karnataka, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route.
Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a festive atmosphere in several places.
People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, which is a BJP stronghold.
The Prime Minister, who was wearing a saffron cap and holding a lotus symbol, was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada BJP Lok Sabha candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta and party nominee for neighbouring Udupi-Chikmagalur seat Kota Srinivas Poojary.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

