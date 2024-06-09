Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Made me minister as Punjab's progress is NDA govt's priority: Ravneet Bittu

I didn't want to sit in the opposition benches for the fourth time, Bittu said

JP Nadda, Ravneet Bittu

Ravneet Singh Bittu (right), Congress Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, with BJP chief J P Nadda after joining the party, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Bittu is a three-term Lok Sabha MP and the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh | Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi has picked him to induct him into his council of ministers despite his defeat from Ludhiana in the Lok Sabha polls as Punjab's progress is the priority of the BJP-led NDA government.
Bittu, a three-term former Congress MP from Punjab, had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He contested on the BJP ticket seeking his re-election from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat but lost to Congress' Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Speaking to PTI, the BJP leader said that he had quit the Congress because he wanted Punjab to get representation in the Union government.
I didn't want to sit in the opposition benches for the fourth time, Bittu said.

The BJP fulfilled my dream and said Punjab is on the priority whether we win (in election) or not, and gave me a ministerial berth even though I was not elected. Its because Punjab is on the NDA government's priority, he told PTI.
Bittu said the BJP wants to see Punjab happy and free the state from debt and drugs.
The BJP and the NDA government want to bring Punjab back on the right track, he added.
Topics : NDA Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon