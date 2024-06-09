Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi does not have mandate like Nehru did: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Nehru was sworn in as the prime minister for the third time in 1962, when the Congress had won 361 seats, 10 down from the Lok Sabha polls of 1957

Sudip Bandyopadhyay,Sudip, Bandyopadhyay

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay Sunday said Narendra Modi might be taking oath as prime minister for a third term, but he does not have a mandate like Jawaharlal Nehru, the only other PM to have three consecutive terms, had.
Bandyopadhyay, who was on Saturday re-elected as the leader of the TMC in Lok Sabha, also said the opposition will play a positive role in the functioning of parliament.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"People have given some opinion in his (PM Modi) favour... But it is not like Nehru ji (who) had the verdict behind him," he said.
Bandyopadhyay said the government is going to take an oath on Sunday "which is okay" according to democratic process but "our leader Mamata Banerjee has declared yesterday this government cannot last long".

Nehru was sworn in as the prime minister for the third time in 1962, when the Congress had won 361 seats, 10 down from the Lok Sabha polls of 1957.
Asked about the role the Opposition, rejuvenated by its gains in this election, would play in the functioning of parliament, he said it will be more constructive if floor management happens properly.
"The role of the opposition will be positive. We will take decisions of our own... we are also partners of INDIA Alliance. Floor management, if it happens properly, then the role of Opposition will be more constructive," he said.
The TMC improved its tally in the Lok Sabha this time, winning 29 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal. It is the third largest opposition party after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.
Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the Lok Sabha, while the NDA has 293.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jawahar Lal Nehru Jawaharlal Nehru TMC sudip bandyopadhyay Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon