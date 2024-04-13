Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Model code violation case filed against BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh in Gonda

The BJP has yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI ex-chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Press Trust of India Gonda (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and prohibitory orders was on Saturday filed against BJP MP from Kaiserganj and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior official said.
District Magistrate (DM) Neha Sharma said the MP visited several villages in the Katra assembly segment of his constituency under the Khargupur police station area with a convoy of about 25-30 vehicles on Friday without permission.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As a result, in-charge of the flying squad team of the Katra market area Dr Nazmul Islam filed a case under relevant sections against Singh, Sharma said.
The DM said restrictions under CrPC section 144 is in force in the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections ahead and that the district administration was committed to complying with the Model Code of Conduct.
 
Strict action will be taken if anyone violates it, the official added.
Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections and the investigation was handed over to Sub-Inspector Mrityunjay Singh.
The BJP has yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Election Commission BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon