PoK is part of India, we will take it: Amit Shah amid ongoing protests

"Bengal has to decide whether it wants infiltrators or CAA for refugees. Bengal has to decide whether it wants to vote for jihad or vote for Vikas," he said | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday referred to protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said "PoK is part of India and we will take it".

Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "now echoes with slogans of Azaadi and protests.

"After the abrogation of article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azaadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK," he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, "Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it."



Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections are about "choosing between corrupt leaders of INDI alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being Chief Minister and then Prime Minister never had an allegation of single paisa against him."



"Bengal has to decide whether it wants infiltrators or CAA for refugees. Bengal has to decide whether it wants to vote for jihad or vote for Vikas," he said.

Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the CAA and "taking out rallies in support of infiltrators" to appease her vote bank.