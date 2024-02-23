Rahul Gandhi calls Modi 'Vasooli Bhai', accuses BJP of 'donation business'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again, accusing them of corruption.

The Congress leader took to 'X' on Friday and wrote, "Do you know about the Prime Minister's "Give Donations, Take Bail and Business" scheme? The Prime Minister is misusing ED, IT, and CBI through this 'Donation Business' in the guise of 'Vasuli Bhai.'

"Friend's company benefits from dishonesty, while the rules differ for others? 'Illegal donations' and 'Electoral Bonds' given to BJP under Modi rule are the guarantee of 'Ease of Doing Business.'" He added

"Give Donation, Take Bail and Business" scheme under the guise of governance. Gandhi alleges that the Prime Minister and his party are engaging in what he terms as "donation business," utilising government agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) akin to "Vasuli Bhai."

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that at least 30 companies, which donated a total of nearly Rs 335 crore to the BJP between financial years 2018-19 and 2022-23, faced action by central agencies during that period.

Ramesh said Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue on Friday.

"If you have nothing to hide, then are you willing to present a point-by-point rebuttal on the 'chronology' of events which led to the filling of BJP's treasury," he asked.

"If you are unwilling to come up with a factual explanation, then are you willing to present yourself for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation in these dubious deals to loot donation for the BJP?" Ramesh said.

(With inputs from PTI)