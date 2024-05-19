Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rahul's use of Maoist language deter investments in Cong-ruled states: PM

Modi, addressing a poll rally here, also accused the grand old party of patronising dynastic politics and considering Lok Sabha seats as ancestral properties

modi, narendra modi, Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the shehzada's use of Maoist language.
Modi, addressing a poll rally here, also accused the grand old party of patronising dynastic politics and considering Lok Sabha seats as ancestral properties.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The language used by the Congress shehzada' will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party... The 'shehzada' is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods, the PM said, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.
I dare the CMs of Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states to answer as to whether they agree with the anti-industry and anti-industrialist language of their 'shehzada'," Modi said.
Taking a dig at Gandhi over his decision to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, he said the Congress shehzada' rushed to that constituency, saying it is my mummy's seat, which not even an eight-year-old school boy will say.
Modi also accused the Congress of denying basic amenities to people, and alleged that the condition of 18,000 villages was similar to that of the 18th century during the party's previous regimes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Elections in India BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon