Samajwadi Party declares 6 more Lok Sabha candidates for seats in UP

This is the fifth list of nominees of the party for the parliamentary elections

Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced the names of six more Lok Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh.
This is the fifth list of nominees of the party for the parliamentary elections.
They are Dharmendra Yadav (Azamgarh), Mahendra Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi (Misrikh), Bheem Nishad (Sultanpur), Jitendra Dohare (Etawah) and Narayan Das Ahirwar (Jalaun), the SP said in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha elections Election

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

