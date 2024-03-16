Samajwadi Party declares 6 more Lok Sabha candidates for seats in UP

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced the names of six more Lok Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

This is the fifth list of nominees of the party for the parliamentary elections.

They are Dharmendra Yadav (Azamgarh), Mahendra Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi (Misrikh), Bheem Nishad (Sultanpur), Jitendra Dohare (Etawah) and Narayan Das Ahirwar (Jalaun), the SP said in a post on X.