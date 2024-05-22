Spent their lives concealing sins of Cong: PM's jibe at 'Khan Market gang'

Addressing a public meeting in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the “Lutyens gang” and the “Khan Market gang” of having spent their lives concealing the sins of the “utterly communal Congress” from the nation.

He also accused them and all their current allies of perpetrating the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Appealing to the people to vote for a “strong government” and a “strong PM”, Modi reiterated his charge that Congress intended to reserve 15 per cent of the country’s resources for minorities that its governments allotted government land to the Waqf Board.

The Prime Minister asserted that the party was committed to giving priority to minorities in granting bank loans, government tenders and even ensuring entry of athletes on their religion.

“The Khan Market gang says that the minorities have the first right on the country’s resources,” the PM said.

The PM said he has been exposing the Congress and its alliance partners’ designs with facts, which has left the “Khan Market gang” and “their ecosystem” with only one option, that of screaming that “Modi is doing Hindu-Muslim” politics.





ALSO READ: Massive crowd gathers at PM Modi's rally as Delhi sizzles at 43.4 deg C In the context of the 1984 riots, the PM appealed to his “Muslim brothers” to understand the “true nature” of the opposition alliance.

He also accused the Congress of “openly indulging in communal conspiracies” after the regional parties “usurped” its “Muslim vote bank”.

Modi also brought up Wednesday’s Calcutta High Court order of striking down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, which he said was a “slap on the face” of the state government and its effort to rob Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs.

In a reference to the Aam Aadmi Party, the PM spoke of its “corruption”. Modi also made a reference to the ~9,000 crore worth of currency, liquor, and other freebies intended for influencing voters, which has been seized by enforcement agencies after the model code of conduct came into force.

The PM added that the INDIA bloc was extremely "communal, casteist and nepotistic". Addressing the rally in Dwarka, he said the BJP's development model is committed to 'nation first' but for the Congress and the INDIA grouping, the only agenda is 'family first'.

"The country also understands that if by mistake any vote is cast in the favour of the INDIA alliance, that vote is not going to be of any use to the country. Every vote given to BJP will strengthen the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. That is why this huge sea of people is also saying in one voice 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," he added.