If INDIA bloc comes to power, will free judiciary of 'pressure': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will free the judiciary from "tremendous pressure" at present, and added that this will lead to his release from jail on June 5 as all cases against him are bogus.

After being freed from Tihar jail on interim bail, Kejriwal had said in his election rallies that he will be free the day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced on June 4 if the opposition INDIA bloc wins.

In an interview to PTI Videos, Kejriwal was asked how he could make such a statement, which implies that the INDIA bloc will twist the court's arm to get him freed despite serious corruption charges against him.

"Judiciary is under tremendous pressure currently. Everyone knows how much pressure they are working under now," Kejriwal said in his first interview to a media house after being freed on bail.

Asked if he meant that a possible future government of the INDIA bloc will also put pressure on the courts to have him freed, Kejriwal replied, "We will not put any pressure but if the pressure is lifted over the judiciary then justice will start to be served fairly."



"All the cases against me are bogus. There is no money trail anywhere. Not a single paisa has been traced. If there was corruption, where has the money gone?" he asked.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to his government's liquor excise policy. Also in Tihar jail in connection with the case is his former Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Besides them, another minister Satyendar Jain is in Tihar.

On May 10, Kejriwal received interim bail from the Supreme Court to join his party's campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections until June 1, the last phase of the polls.

BJP leaders have said the bail he received was tantamount to "special treatment" by the Supreme Court. However, the judges who granted Kejriwal bail have said they have "not made any exception for anybody.