Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We'll back only those leaders who genuinely support Maratha quota: Jarange

He accused Deputy CM Fadnavis of wishing to crush the Maratha agitation by hook or by crook

Manoj_Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange | File Photo

Press Trust of India Latur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Activist Manoj Jarange has accused the Maharashtra government of cheating Marathas over quota and declared that the community will back only those political leaders who genuinely support reservation for its members.
The bill passed by the state legislature providing quota for Marathas in government jobs and education won't stand any legal scrutiny, Jarange claimed while addressing Sakal Maratha Samaj members at Udgir in Latur district on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The activist also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that he wished to crush the Maratha agitation by hook or by crook.
The government has deceived Marathas. It passed the Maratha reservation bill which we never demanded. I know the bill won't stand any legal scrutiny. We want the implementation of sage soyare' (kin from family tree). We want reservation under the OBC category only, he said.
With just days to go for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, which will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, Jarange said the community will favour those political leaders who genuinely support quota for Marathas.
He accused Deputy CM Fadnavis of wishing to crush the Maratha agitation by hook or by crook.
Jarange has in the past alleged that Maratha leaders in all parties are doing nothing for the community and will face the members' wrath in the upcoming polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maratha stir maratha kranti morcha Maratha quota Maratha reservation Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon