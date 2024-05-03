LS polls: Razakars fled, those loyal to country stayed back, says Owaisi

Taking exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency was held by a representative of 'Razakars', AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the Nizam's private militia had fled the country and that those who are loyal stayed back.

Addressing an election rally here Thursday night, he said BJP leaders have often made statements (about Hyderabad LS seat) that 'Razakars have ruled over for 40 years', 'old city is den of ISIS' and surgical strikes would be carried out.

Why this hatred for Shah and his party men towards the old city of Hyderabad (which mainly constitutes the LS seat)? he asked.

"There are no Razakars here. Humans live here. Those who were Razakars fled to Pakistan. Those who are loyal to the country stayed back here and have been defeating RSS since 40 years and defeat you and Modi again this time," he said.

'Hindu brothers', including Dalits, people belonging to backward classes, those from Rajasthan and different other communities live in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, Owaisi pointed out.

Responding to Shah's comments that there is no need for anyone to scare this time, he said none is intimidated in the constituency.

Amit Shah should have fought against him from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, he said.

The senior BJP leader has come to know which direction the wind is blowing in Hyderabad LS constituency, Owaisi said.

"Saying that Razakars have occupied for 40 years, is Hyderabad not an unbreakable part of India? Hyderabad is an unbreakable part of India and it will remain so. But, the country's home minister is nervous...," he said.

Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the voters of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency to elect BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha and "liberate" the seat from "Razakars", who were armed supporters of Nizam.

Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad constituency in the present Lok Sabha polls for a fifth term.