Around 64,000 polling stations set up in Madhya Pradesh for assembly polls

As of now, 17,000 of these stations are sensitive and will be manned by Central forces

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
A total of 64,523 polling stations are set up in urban and rural areas of Madhya Pradesh for the assembly elections scheduled on November 17, a top official said on Monday.
As of now, 17,000 of these stations are sensitive and will be manned by Central forces.
With the announcement of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct has kicked in in Madhya Pradesh and any work that can influence voters cannot be undertaken, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan told reporters.
Voting for all 230 seats will be held on November 17 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
Rajan said out of 5.60 crore voters in Madhya Pradesh, 2.88 crore are men and 2.72 crore women. Of them, 22.36 lakh are first-time voters.
Talking about poll preparedness, Rajan said 64,523 polling stations, including 16,763 in urban areas and 47,760 in rural parts, have been set up. "Among these centres, around 17,000 are sensitive as of now and will be manned by Central forces".

In view of the poll code, fresh release of money from MPs and MLAs funds won't be allowed.
Fresh transfers (of government officials) are banned. In case of an emergency, the permission of the election commission is needed, the CEO said.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

