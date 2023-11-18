Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

MP: Probe begins into scuffle between Cong, BJP supporters in Jabalpur

Polling for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 seats concluded on Friday and the state saw a polling percentage of 76.22 per cent

BJP, Congress

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have claimed that their party workers were allegedly attacked by Congress party workers in the late hours of Friday after polling in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.
Police said action will be taken after an investigation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aditya Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police Jabalpur said, "According to information, a scuffle broke out between the two candidates. The police are investigating the matter. Action will be taken based on the evidence."
On being asked if BJP candidate Anchal Sonkar was injured in the scuffle, Jabalpur SP said that only after a thorough investigation, action will be taken based on the evidence in the matter.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters in connection with the killing of a Congress worker in Chhatarpur district.
Pateriya was in the fray from the Rajnagar assembly seat in the district. The FIR was registered following the complaint of Congress candidate from the seat Vikram Singh.
Polling for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 seats concluded on Friday and the state saw a polling percentage of 76.22 per cent.
The state surpassed the polling percentage of the 2018 assembly polls when it saw 74.97 per cent polling.
Seoni district recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.68 per cent while in the state capital Bhopal, the voting percentage was 66 per cent.
Voting for assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday. The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.
The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with that in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be done on December 3.

Also Read

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress

BJP fields 7 LS MPs, including three Union ministers, in Madhya Pradesh

Should I become Madhya Pradesh CM again or not: Chouhan asks at rally

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP assembly polls: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 crore seized

Violence mars Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; MP records 73.86% turnout

Kamal Nath's son Nakul stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

MP Assembly polls: Not in race for chief minister's post, says Scindia

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of bribing voters with liquor on MP poll eve

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon