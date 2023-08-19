Confirmation

Training program of BJP MLAs called from other states for MP polls begins

The BJP MLAs from four states which includes Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar have arrived here for the training

BJP

BJP

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
A one-day training program for 230 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs called from other states for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls slated later this year started in Bhopal on Saturday.
The training program has been organised at Kanha Fun City in the state capital. The BJP MLAs from four states which includes Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar have arrived here for the training. A strategy will be formed for the upcoming state assembly polls under the Gujarat model.
Giving further information about the training program, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the program of BJP MLAs from four states which include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar in for 230 Vidhan Sabhas of Madhya Pradesh. A training program was organised for MLAs from different states here, in which the MLAs from these states have participated. These MLAs will visit the different assembly constituencies of the state from August 20 to August 27."
Union Minister and state election in charge Bhupendra Yadav, National Co-organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the various sessions of the training program. BJP state president VD Sharma will address the concluding session of the program, Sarang said.
BJP MLA from Surat, Gujarat, Sangeeta Patil, who has been given the responsibility of Indore Vidhan Sabha-2, told ANI, "When elections were held in our Gujarat, the MLAs from MP had come there and worked like BJP party workers. Similarly, in the same way we have come as a party worker. We will work as a worker not as an MLA. The work of the organisation will be done, we will see what programs can be done, how to do it and what can be benefited by doing it."
"Various good schemes have been made here, Ladli Bahna Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Kanyadan Yojana. We will see whether all these plans have been taken to the ground level by the heads of our mandals and corporators or not. We wish to implement the Gujarat Model here. Just like our state president created history by winning 156 seats in Gujarat, we wish to do something similar in Madhya Pradesh. That's why everyone has been sent here," Patil added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs Assembly polls

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon