Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through lies, says Kharge

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through lies, says Kharge

He said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out. | File Photo:PTI

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, where assembly elections will be held on November 20, he said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again, and expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the elections.

He also said while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish) slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the call of 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (we are safe if we are united).

 

"First you decide between yourselves whose slogan is to be followed - whether Yogi ji's or Modi ji's," the Congress chief said.

"BJP gives inciting speeches and speaks lies and divert people's attention from core issues," he alleged.

He said two big leaders from Vidarbha could not stop big investments going out of the region to Gujarat as they are concerned about saving their own posts and do not have anything to do with the people's interests.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong losing support due to unity of SCs, STs, Dalits, Adivasis: PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

INDIA alliance will bring changes in Maharashtra with 5 guarantees: Rahul

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress-ruled states ATM of party's 'shahi parivar', says PM Narendra Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah to release BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' on October 10

Corporate bond issuances fell by around 22 per cent in August, despite easing yields as issuers delayed raising funds awaiting the US Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates from this month. money cash

Police seizes Rs 3.70 cr in Palghar amid Maharashtra poll code in place

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both senior BJP leaders hailing from Nagpur.

He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years.

"We will tell you about the work we have done in 55 years," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

People of Maharashtra will give BJP a befitting reply: Kharge to Fadnavis

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves PCC in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge challenges PM to address real issues, not lies about opposition

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah lauds Kharge for admitting Congress failed to meet poll promises

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Cong went from big national party to junior partner in states: Hardeep Puri

Topics : mallikarjun kharge BJP Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon