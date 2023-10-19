AAP announces first list of 4 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced the first list of four candidates for the Mizoram Assembly elections . The party has fielded AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima from Aizawl North III. In contrast, Vanlalmawia Vanchhawwng, Biakthianghlima and Lalngaihawma Pachau will contest from Aizawl West I, Aizawl West III and Aizawl South I, respectively.



AAP on Wednesday announced that it will take part in the forthcoming Mizoram Assembly polls. AAP spokespersons had said that they have decided to focus exclusively on the Aizawl municipal council area and laid stress on their strategy for a focus on the region.



AAP President Andrew Lalremkima said that the party's track record in Delhi and Punjab shows the party's commitment to the welfare of the "common citizens." He emphasised that the party's impact is visible through its governance and results in these regions, and therefore, the citizens of Mizoram didn't need to experience it firsthand to recognise its merits.



On Monday, the Congress released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. On Monday, the Congress released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi was touring Mizoram to campaign for party candidates ahead of the November 7 assembly polls in the northeastern state.



The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Opposition ZPM have already released the list of candidates. Zoramthanga will fight from his current constituency Aizawl East-I, a seat he won in the 2018 assembly elections. The MNF will field candidates in all 40 assembly constituencies. The MNF's candidate list features two women and 15 new faces.



Last week, the ZPM finalised Shanti Jiban Chakma as its candidate for the Tuichawng constituency. In July, the ZPM announced its candidates for all seats in the 40-member Assembly except Tuichawng.



The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 28 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one. Assembly elections in Mizoram are scheduled for November 7 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.



(With inputs from agencies)