Amit Shah plays down pre-poll surveys, says BJP will win Karnataka polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that though some pre-poll surveys have given Congress the edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, nut it is the BJP that is going to emerge victorious after the polls.

"The pre-poll surveys are always in favour of Congress. They claim that Congress will win and also state that there is going to be intense competition. But after the results are declared, BJP will emerge as the winner," said Shah, who held roadshows and rallies in Yadgir, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts in the poll-bound state on Tuesday.

Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government by obtaining simple majority.

He said that former CM Jagadish Shettar and ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who recently joined the Congress from the BJP after being denied election tickets by the saffron camp, will be defeated in the polls.

"The coming elections are about handing over the future of the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People should vote for a new Karnataka. This is an election for honest politics and development. If Congress comes to power, it will out the state in reverse gear," Shah said.

--IANS

