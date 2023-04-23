close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Easy to question others, difficult to question oneself: Rahul in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi said the government bungalow located at Tughlaq Lane was given to him by the people of the country and he had stayed there for 19 years

ANI Politics
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In his first public meeting after he vacated his bungalow in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that it is easy to question others but difficult to question oneself.

Rahul Gandhi's remark while addressing the gathering at Basava Jayanti celebrations held in Bagalkot.

He arrived in Hubbali, Karnataka on Sunday to campaign for the upcoming polls in the state next month.

"Wherever there is darkness, somewhere in the same darkness, light also emerges. At that time there was darkness in the society, so Basava ji came out like a light in the darkness. A person doesn't give light just like that, he has to question himself first. It is easy to question others, it is difficult to question oneself," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader and a former Wayanad MP on Saturday vacated his official bungalow and said that he is ready to pay any price for speaking the truth.

The move comes after the disqualification of the former Lok Sabha MP.

Also Read

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP on cancellation of FCRA licences

Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk with Rahul Gandhi today

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Shivakumar's nomination papers for K'taka polls okay, over 3,000 in fray

Compalint lodged against Shivakumar for taking 'bribe' from Cong candidates

Launching an attack on the central government, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, "Don't think that it is easy to speak the truth in front of society. Today we are placing flowers in front of him (Basaveshwar) but when he was alive, he must have been threatened, he must have been attacked, but he did not back down, he did not leave the path of truth."

"That's why today we put flowers in front of him. No one puts flowers in front of one who is scared," the Congress leader further stated.

Rahul Gandhi said the government bungalow located at Tughlaq Lane was given to him by the people of the country and he had stayed there for 19 years.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were present as he handed over the keys to his official bungalow.

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth. For some days I will be staying at 10 Janpath," said Rahul Gandhi after the handover.

Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Basava Jayanti celebrations in the district today is being seen as an effort by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of assembly polls.

He is scheduled to depart for Vijaypur in the evening and hold a roadshow from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month addressed a rally in Kolar.

The polling will be held in Karnataka on May 10 to elect a new assembly, the counting of which will be done on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Karnataka polls Karnataka CET

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

Election Commission
1 min read

K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

Siddaramaiah
1 min read

K'taka polls: Cong alleges CMO calling officers to reject its candidates

DK Shivakumar
2 min read

PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Shivakumar's nomination papers for K'taka polls okay, over 3,000 in fray

D K Shivakumar
2 min read

Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

Reliance Industries, RIL
1 min read

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Image
6 min read

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

ICICI Bank
4 min read

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Elon Musk
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon