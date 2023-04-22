K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

With less than a month left for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the competition in Varuna constituency has intensified with opposition leader Siddaramaiah and senior BJP minister V. Somanna locking horns.

The intense campaigning by Somanna and the BJP has forced Siddaramaiah to rush to his constituency on Saturday.

Earlier, the opposition leader had declared that he does not need to campaign in Varuna. But he will now arrive in a special chopper on Saturday and spend the entire day in the constituency from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The BJP is putting up a united fight in the constituency. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is popular in the constituency, had also campaigned for Somanna in Varuna.

The party's National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh is also strategising for the BJP to win the prestigious seat.

Sources explained that Siddaramaiah is worried over the BJP's aggressive campaigning and wants to take no chances.

Also Read K'taka polls: CM Bommai may field Vijayendra against Siddaramaiah in Varuna Why did UPA govt wait 4 years: Karnataka CM hits out at Siddaramaiah Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks Siddaramaiah slams Shah as trader who takes in corrupt people into BJP Yediyurappa holds roadshow as son Vijayendra set to file nomination PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call Shivakumar's nomination papers for K'taka polls okay, over 3,000 in fray Compalint lodged against Shivakumar for taking 'bribe' from Cong candidates Karnataka elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with top BJP state leaders Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Shah begins BJP campaign in the state

He is vying for the post of Chief Minister and conspiracies are running high to ensure his defeat by his own party leaders.

--IANS

mka/ksk/