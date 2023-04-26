close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Eshwarappa denies pitching for CT Ravi as CM

Amid reports that he pitched for BJP national general secretary CT Ravi as the next chief minister of Karnataka, former state minister and senior party leader KS Eshwarappa denied making any statement

ANI Politics
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid reports that he pitched for BJP national general secretary CT Ravi as the "next" chief minister of Karnataka, former state minister and senior party leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday denied making any statement to that effect.

The senior BJP leader, who announced his decision to step away from electoral politics earlier, said CT Ravi is a "good leader" but a decision on the CM face is outside his domain.

He added that he doesn't have the authority to decide the party's chief ministerial candidate.

"CT Ravi is a good leader. He is doing very good work in Chikkamagaluru. I did not say anything about him being the next chief minister. I have no authority to make such a statement," Eshwarappa told ANI over the phone on Tuesday.

However, he said that being a prominent leader from the Vokkaliga community, CT Ravi has all the qualities to become the future chief minister of the state.

According to reports, addressing party workers at a meeting in Nidughatta near Chikkamagaluru, Eshwapappa said he hoped CT Ravi would be elected MLA by a huge margin and become the chief minister.

Also Read

PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Veteran Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics

Cong eyes Lingayat vote bank in Karnataka with Shettar's switch from BJP

Not decided yet, says Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on joining Congress

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress post exit from BJP

Karnataka polls: It's a pro-incumbency election, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Easy to question others, difficult to question oneself: Rahul in Karnataka

10 nominations for polls rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

His alleged remark came a day after CT Ravi, himself, expressed his wish to become the chief minister.

Earlier, on Monday, Eshwarappa said the BJP does not want a single vote from the Muslim community in Shivamogga in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Addressing a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said, "We do not want even a single Muslim vote here. Nationalist Muslims will, however, vote for the BJP."

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka BJP

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Eshwarappa denies pitching for CT Ravi as CM

BJP
2 min read

Karnataka polls: It's a pro-incumbency election, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology
4 min read
Premium

State scan: White-knuckle runoff set to go down to the wire in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar
4 min read

Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Image
1 min read

Easy to question others, difficult to question oneself: Rahul in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read

WhatsApp is now getting a feature Telegram has had for long. Details here

WhatsApp
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Nykaa, IndusInd Bank, Welspun

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
4 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO

cough syrup, medicine, cold
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon