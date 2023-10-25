Rajasthan polls: Cong promises LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to 10.5 mn families

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced two "guarantees" if his Congress party is re-elected in the state -- cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to 10.5 million families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family.

Addressing a party rally in Jhunjhunu, Gehlot said that under the "Grah Laxmi Guarantee", the woman head of a family will be given Rs 10,000 a year in instalments.

He also promised that 10.5 million families will get LPG cylinder at Rs 500 when the Congress government is formed again in the state.

Voting for the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.



Earlier on October 23, Congress released its manifesto for poll-bound Mizoram, promising LPG cylinders at Rs 750, old pension of Rs 2,000 per month, health insurance coverage upto 15 lakh, and other welfare measures if voted to power in the Northeastern state.



"The Congress party will establish a government which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption. The Congress government will strengthen grassroot democracy by giving more power, more responsibilities and financial resources to the village Councils and more local bodies," Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Spokesman Ronald Sapa Tlai stated in his release on Monday.







