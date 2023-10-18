Nadda to visit Rajasthan today, to hold meetings with Ajmer, Kota leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Rajasthan on Wednesday to hold meetings with party leaders as part of the BJP's preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls, party leaders said.

Nadda will be visiting the Ajmer and Kota divisions of Rajasthan, where he will hold discussions with party leaders and workers.

Earlier on Monday, Nadda visited Rajasthan's Udaipur where he conducted meetings in two sessions for the Udaipur region in view of the upcoming polls.

The meetings included party workers and office bearers from Udaipur city, Chittorgarh, and Pratapgarh.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s core groups from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh convened separate meetings on Tuesday.

Both the meetings took place at the residence of BJP's president, JP Nadda, here in Delhi, and focused on the BJP's ticket-sharing strategy.

According to sources, the party deliberated over the allocation of 159 out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, building upon the previous list of 41 candidates. The BJP is expected to announce the names of 80 to 90 candidates in its next list.

In a bid to secure the Rajput community's votes, constituting 15 per cent of the state's total voters, the party has introduced two new 'Rajput' leaders, Maharaja Vishwaraj Singh Mewad and Bhawani Singh Kalve.

Earlier a day, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Mewar king Maharana Pratap Singh and Bhawani Singh Kalwi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, joined the BJP in the presence of key BJP leaders such as Rajasthan state president CP Joshi, Union Minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Meghwal.

Kalvi has also been a well-known polo player, while Mewar's father Mahendra Singh Mewar was elected to Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Chittorgarh in 1989.

Earlier on October 9, BJP released its first list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in which the party has fielded seven Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday changed the poll dates of Rajasthan Assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

The counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

The Rajasthan Assembly consists of 200 constituencies that will be contested. Since its formation, the state has been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress secured a victory in the last elections in 2018 with 101 seats.