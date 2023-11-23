Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Election campaigns to end at 6 pm

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that. On the last day of campaigns, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold four rallies in the state, while MP Rajkumar Chahar, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha will be addressing a rally in Bharatpur.

On Wednesday, both parties went all out with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing public meetings the state, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding the Congress guarantee rally in Churu and Shahpura. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara was also seen alongside PM Modi.

BJP's manifesto for the state focuses on investigating corruption, women wlefare schemes, and transforming the state into a $350 billion economy. The manifesto also promises to further reduce gas cylinder prices to Rs 450. The Congress state manifesto, which was released earlier this week, promised to reduce cylinder prices further to Rs 400, competing with BJP's promises. The manifesto focuses on agriculture, employment, and women welfare schemes.

The Assembly elections poised for Saturday, November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

