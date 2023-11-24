Sensex (-0.07%)
KCR resorted to corruption to accumulate wealth for his son: HM Amit Shah

The home minister said that BRS has given tickets to the people who have corruption charges against them. He also accused BRS of trading party tickets for money

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an election rally in Telangana, where he launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Shah claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had done nothing in the last 10 years but accumulated large amounts of wealth for his son, K T Rama Rao, and his other family members.

The minister was speaking at a public rally in Armoor city in the Nizamabad district of Telangana on Friday, November 24. He said, that once the BJP government assumes power in the state, all those engaged in corruption will be put behind bars, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Shah said KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people of Telangana. KCR has focused on misappropriating thousands of crores of funds to help his son secure a large sum of money. Shah emphasised that every individual found guilty would be put in jail.
The home minister said that BRS has given tickets to the people who have corruption charges against them. He also accused BRS of trading party tickets for money, the DC report said.

Shah also alleged that BRS leaders in the state have grabbed lands at prime locations which were allocated for building bus depots to bring ease to the commuters. Further attacking, the minister said that CM KCR is scared of celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day because of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Amit Shah also talked about the issue of paper leaks in Telangana and said that in the last seven years, the state has seen exam papers of Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) under six categories being leaked. The BJP leader said that we have decided to give jobs on merit to 250,000 youth of Telangana.  

Telangana is set for a triangular contest with BJP, BRS, and Congress as the main political parties. While the BJP is trying to make an imprint in the state, Congress and BRS appear to be fighting the real battle.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Topics : Amit Shah KCR k chandrasekhar rao BS Web Reports Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Assembly Telangana govt TRS leaders BJP Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon