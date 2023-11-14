Telangana elections: Congress leader Jana Reddy's nomination rejected

In a significant blow to the Telangana Congress, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the nomination papers of Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy for Nagarjunasagar constituency, citing several reasons, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

The report cited sources and said that the returning officers (ROs) had rejected 625 of 2554 nominations till 9:15 pm on Monday. The remaining 2,388 nominations are still being evaluated by the ROs, the report said.

On the other hand, Ch Malla Reddy had a complaint against his educational qualifications, but his two sets of nominations have been accepted. The RO has rejected 46 nominations in the Medchal constituency and accepted 81 nominations, the DC report said.

In Karimnagar, 57 nominations were submitted. Of these, 10 nominations are still being analysed Quthbullapur seat in Telangana saw 11 rejections of the total 50 nominations that were filed. In Nagarjunasagar, 57 nominations had been filed, and the RO had rejected 13 nominations. This included the nomination of Jana Reddy as well.

There are three prime contenders for Telangana Assembly elections: Congress, BRS, and the BJP. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ruled the state since its formation in July 2014, the KCR government has come under severe controversy after the pillars of its flagship Kalleshwaram project sank due to damage.

Congress and BJP are playing all the tricks up their sleeves, with the Congress announcing affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500 per cylinder, whereas the BJP is fielding its top leaders in Telangana to campaign.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats, and to gain a majority, a party needs to win at least 60 seats.