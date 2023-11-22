Sensex (0.10%)
Like K'taka, Cong will win with full majority in Telangana: Priyank Kharge

If BRS leaders have any doubts regarding the implementation of the 'six guarantees' in Telangana, Cong can arrange for a bus for the BRS leaders to visit Karnataka, Priyank Kharge said

Priyank_Kharge

Priyank_Kharge

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge has expressed confidence about winning the Assembly elections in Telangana with a majority, just as the party did in Karnataka, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. Priyank Kharge also dismissed the criticism from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders who alleged that Congress failed to deliver on its promises in Five Guarantees.

Priyank Kharge was speaking to the members of the press in Hyderabad and said that Congress would implement the "Six Guarantees" in Telangana within 100 days of assuming power in Telangana, the DC report said. Moreover, Kharge attacked the ruling BRS for engaging in large-scale corruption. He said, "When you read the CAG report and reports about various schemes, it is very clear that the BRS is not Bharat Rashtra Samithi, but it is "Bhrashtachar Rashtra Samithi."
"When it was TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), their corruption was limited to Telangana. When the liquor scam (in Delhi) happened, they knew that they could do this kind of corruption everywhere and so they changed to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which is actually 'Bhrastachar Rashtra Samithi'," Priyank Kharge was quoted as saying in the Deccan Chronicle report.

He also talked about the statements from BRS that Congress would not be able to fulfil its guarantees in Telangana and said, "There is no dearth of funds. The state is facing a fund crunch as BRS leaders looted the exchequer."

He went on to say that if any BRS leaders have any doubts regarding the implementation of the six guarantees in Telangana, Congress will arrange for a bus for the BRS leaders to go and see how Congress has implemented its promises in Karnataka.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

