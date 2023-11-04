close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Telangana polls: Congress appoints 'cluster in-charges', AICC observers

Several senior ministers and leaders of the Congress from nearby Karnataka were named as "cluster in-charges" to look after the party's poll activities in various regions

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday appointed "cluster in-charges" and AICC assembly constituency observers for the upcoming polls in Telangana.
Several senior ministers and leaders of the Congress from nearby Karnataka were named as "cluster in-charges" to look after the party's poll activities in various regions.
Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, M C Sudhakar, KH Muniyappa, Krishna Byre Gowda and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan were among the 10 leaders appointed as cluster in-charges by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
AICC Assembly Constituency Observers were also named for 48 assembly seats in Telangana.
Polling in Telangana would be held on November 30 and counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

ECI notifies Telangana assembly polls; filing of nominations ends on Nov 10

Congress is 'Scamgress', it has no right to talk about corruption: KTR

Parts of the Kaleshwaram project will have to be rebuilt: TPCC Chief Reddy

T'gana polls: With an eye on TDP vote share, parties shower praise on Naidu

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Topics : Telangana Election Congress

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon