ECI notifies Telangana assembly polls; filing of nominations ends on Nov 10

The nominations filed by the candidates will be scrutinised on November 13, and the last date for withdrawal is November 15

votes, counting of votes, elections, polls

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification for the Telangana Assembly polls, which will be held on November 30. The notification was published in Telangana Gazette, a PTI report has said.

According to the notification, the nomination filing process for the polls would begin on Friday, November 3, and the same would be accepted from 11 AM to 3 PM on working days till November 10. The nominations filed by the candidates will be scrutinised on November 13, and the last date for withdrawal is November 15, according to the election schedule.

Only three vehicles are allowed in the candidate's convoy within the periphery of 100 meters to the Returning Officer's office at the time of filing nomination. In contrast, only five persons, including the contesting candidate, are allowed inside the RO's room, the PTI report said.

Along with nomination, the candidate has to file an affidavit in Form-26 declaring information about his or her criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities and education qualifications. The polling will be held on November 30 from 5 AM to 5 PM, except for some locations where it ends at 4 PM.

The Telangana Assembly elections have three major contenders: BJP, Congress, and the BRS. While the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious, the ruling BRS has a strong footing in the state. BJP has fielded its senior leaders in the campaign, including home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Election Commission of India Amit Shah Narendra Modi ECI Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR chief election commissioner Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

