Congress, BJP top brass landing in Telangana to defeat 52 kg KCR: Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the BJP and Congress, asserting that the top leadership of both parties was arriving in the state

K T Rama Rao

"Every household is getting the fruits of KCR's welfare schemes. There is no house in the state that has not received the KCR scheme. Telangana developed under the KCR Rule; that is why people want to vote for KCR," he added

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the BJP and Congress, asserting that the top leadership of both parties was arriving in the state with the goal of defeating CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.
"Congress and BJP top brass are coming to defeat KCR, but we put faith in the people of Telangana. The BRS pact is with the people. In 2014 and 2018, BRS (then TRS) contested alone. In 2023 also, BRS believes in the people and is sure of their support," he said.
He further said that this election was a fight between the Delhi kings and the Telangana people, and in this fight, the people of the state would win.
"KCR fought 14 years for the formation of Telangana. He is 52 kg and a thin person, and to beat him in elections, see how many people are coming. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, 15 chief ministers, and others; on the other side, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah. So many people are coming. They (the BJP and Congress) believe in so many people but we BRS have put our faith in people," KTR said.
"Let us rule our Telangana," he added.
He also claimed that in the past nine and a half years, the state has developed in all fields.
"Every household is getting the fruits of KCR's welfare schemes. There is no house in the state that has not received the KCR scheme. Telangana developed under the KCR Rule; that is why people want to vote for KCR," he added.
Stressing that under K Chandrashekhar Rao's leadership, there are a number of development works that have been completed, KTR further said, "Telangana is number one in per capita income. World-class companies are investing in Hyderabad."
Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

Topics : K T Rama Rao KCR Telangana Assembly elections BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

