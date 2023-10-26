Telangana elections LIVE: Congress likely to announce remaining candidates

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing to launch a campaign in Telangana state and tell people about the party's plans during the third term of its party President K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister of the state with a ‘KCR Bharosa’ campaign, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Party’s working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the campaign will be all about what the KCR government has done for the people and achieved for the state so far, and what the future plans are.As Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal resigned from the BJP, his decision to switch to Congress triggered sharp responses from former colleagues, who termed his decision to rejoin the Congress a "betrayal", claiming the BJP would defeat him in the polls, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.