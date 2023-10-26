close
Telangana elections LIVE: Congress likely to announce remaining candidates

Telangana elections LIVE: The elections this year will see an intriguing triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress

congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30, the Congress's poll in-charge Manikrao Thakare held a screening committee meeting on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said all decisions on the remaining seats would be finalised during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is preparing to launch a campaign in Telangana state and tell people about the party's plans during the third term of its party President K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister of the state with a ‘KCR Bharosa’ campaign, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Party’s working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the campaign will be all about what the KCR government has done for the people and achieved for the state so far, and what the future plans are.

Check our complete coverage of Telangana Assembly elections here

As Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal resigned from the BJP, his decision to switch to Congress triggered sharp responses from former colleagues, who termed his decision to rejoin the Congress a "betrayal", claiming the BJP would defeat him in the polls, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

