Telangana polls LIVE: Congress likely to release its second list today

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: Congress is expected to include Rajgopal Reddy in the second list who recently switched to Congress from BJP

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge

Telangana Assembly Elections: Telangana Congress is expected to come up with its second list of candidates, comprising 35-45 names on Friday. The announcement will likely be made after its central election committee, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, holds a meeting to finalise the same. The list is likely to feature Rajgopal Reddy who recently quit BJP to join Congresss. He is seeking a ticket from Munugode and also expressed his willingness to contest against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel, along with Munugode.



Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and party workers will hold demonstrations against the Congress for writing to Election Commission of India to stop the disbursal of funds to beneficiaries under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has called Congress' action "anti-farmer".



Catch our complete coverage of Telangana Assembly elections here

Speaking about an unfavourable election result, CM KCR said that if BRS loses in the upcoming elections, it will the loss of the people of Telangana. He said, "Suppose you defeat the BRS, what will I lose… nothing. I will go and take rest. But you will lose a lot."

Topics : Election Commission of India Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Election Commission Indian National Congress KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

